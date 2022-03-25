Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Creighton

Last Time Out

After a shaky first-round game, Iowa State came out guns blazing and torched Georgia. Bill Fennelly and company started the game on an 11-0 run and never looked back. The Cyclones cruised to the Sweet Sixteen on the backs of Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan. Donarski had 20 points while Ryan had 15 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds. Ashley Joens added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Morgan Kane had 10 points and 6 boards, respectfully.

Georgia, a bad three-point shooting team, tried to play Iowa State’s game and never stood a chance, as the Cyclones picked up a school-record 28th win.

About Creighton

The Bluejays come in at 22-9, adding a 15-5 record in Big East play. In case you live under a rock, Creighton is most recently coming off an upset of the no. 2 seed, Iowa. Creighton controlled the game all throughout and was able to hang on when the clock hit triple zeros. Iowa transfer Lauren Jensen hit a GINORMOUS three with 15 seconds left to cap off a 19 point-7 rebound performance against her former team. Iconic.

Coach Jim Flanery, an Iowa native, has been within the Creighton program since 1987. He took a 2 year stop at Loras College but has been at Creighton straight through since 1992. The head coach since 2002 has built up a very respectable program in Omaha. This being their first-ever Sweet Sixteen, Flanery and the ladies have found ways to win that are eerily similar to the way we see things in Ames. They push the pace, knock down threes, and have dominant guards on both sides of the ball. Good news for Iowa State, Creighton’s tallest player is just 6 foot-1.

Opponent Player to Watch

Lauren Jensen is coming off any transfers dream scenario. Beating the team you used to play for and sending them home crying (hate to see it). You would be crazy to say she isn’t riding high this week. Jensen averages 12.6 points per game on 43.6% from downtown. She was the Co-Most Improved Player in the Big East this year. She has also caught fire as of late, scoring in double figures in 7 of her last games. She has become a very reliable second option to All-Big East First Teamer Emma Ronsiek and could really do some damage when she gets hot from beyond the arc.

What Will Happen

Cyclones win at their own game. “Bluejays, Redjays, hell even Greenjays. Don’t matta. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 78

Creighton University - 70

Pick Three

Morgan Kane dunks it. Ashley Joens gets hot from three. This game is a track meet.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 3 seed Iowa State (#10) (28-5, 14-4 Big 12) @ No. 10 seed Creighton (22-9, 15-5 Big East)

Where: Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, North Carolina

When: Friday, March 25 at 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2 Talent: Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer

Live Stats: NCAA.com