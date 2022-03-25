Iowa State’s NCAA Tournament Run Ends With A Loss To Miami

Iowa State’s run in the NCAA Tournament came to a screeching haul in Chicago. Miami took control of the second half and Iowa State could not get anything going offensively and fall 70-56.

Miami locked down on Iowa State forcing over 10 turnovers in the second half and used a few key runs to keep Iowa State from clawing back into the game. The Cyclone defense held up for most of the game but they could not get anything going on the offensive end and ultimately the gas ran out.

Tyrese Hunter and Gabe Kalscheur led the way for Iowa State with 13 points. Izaiah Brockington added in 11 more. Now as we move into the offseason we will wait and see who returns to Ames next season as we will see more roster turnover. Stay tuned to WRNL as we move into the offseason.