Izaiah Brockington declares for 2022 NBA Draft

The Cyclone star is moving on

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional - Iowa State vs Miami

Izaiah Brockington is headed to the next level. The Cyclone star has officially declared for the NBA Draft.

Brockington averaged just under 17 points and 7 rebounds a game while being named Big 12 newcomer of the year this past season. We can just add his name to the list of impact transfers that have come through these doors that will be remembered forever by Cyclone fans.

Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops on the Iowa State Men’s offseason.

