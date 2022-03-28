Izaiah Brockington declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Izaiah Brockington is headed to the next level. The Cyclone star has officially declared for the NBA Draft.

Izaiah Brockington will forgo his remaining eligibility at Iowa State and declare for the 2022 NBA draft, he told ESPN. The First-Team All-Big 12 member and newcomer of the year led the No. 11 seed Cyclones to the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16. Highlights: pic.twitter.com/uIAFk8fCAZ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 28, 2022

Brockington averaged just under 17 points and 7 rebounds a game while being named Big 12 newcomer of the year this past season. We can just add his name to the list of impact transfers that have come through these doors that will be remembered forever by Cyclone fans.

Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops on the Iowa State Men’s offseason.