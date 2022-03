Iowa State forward Ashley Joens announced she would use her COVID season via Twitter this afternoon.

Joens, Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer, opted to return over a WNBA opportunity. The Twister Sisters most recently came off a 28-7 season that featured their first Sweet Sixteen berth since 2010. Cyclones look to build off one of their greatest seasons in school history, Joens returning starts the reload for next year.