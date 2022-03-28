Iowa State lands three-star DT Jason Hammond Jr.

Three-star Jason Hammond Jr. signed with Iowa State Monday night. Hammond went on an unofficial visit to Ames on March 26 after receiving his offer from the Cyclones on January 27.

The three-star had 16 offers, including some from Ole Miss, West Virginia, Arizona State and Georgia Tech. Hammond Jr. is 6’3 and 285 pounds and is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Florida native is the first recruit for the Cyclones on the defensive side of the ball.