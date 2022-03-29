Iowa State lands commitment from 3-star Illinois Defensive Lineman

Iowa State has landed a commitment from 3 Star DL out of Illinois Anthony Cunningham. Cunningham is the 2nd defensive line commit in just as many days. He’s the 29th ranked player in the state and had pulled in offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Arkansas State, and Southeast Missouri State.

Cunningham had been on a visit this past weekend along with the 3-star Florida defensive linemen that Iowa State landed a commitment from yesterday. This is Iowa State’s 2nd commitment on the defensive side of the ball for the 2023 class.