MJ Gaitan Commits to Iowa State

MJ Gaitan is the real deal

Iowa State just won a huge recruiting battle by getting MJ Gaitan. MJ is the #1 recruit in the nation at 160 pounds and the #35 overall recruit. He resides out of the state of California, at Temecula High School, and will be projected to be 165/174 weight class once he’s at ISU. Here is what he said on Instagram:

What does this mean for Iowa State?

I believe that Iowa State is bolstering its mid-weight class with this commitment. This is an amazing job that Kevin Dresser has done to get MJ to come to Iowa State. Gaitan will be joined by his teammate, Ethan Perryman. Iowa State has a total of 5 top 150 commitments in this recruiting class who have signed:

Overall Prospects/Projected Weights:

#8/141 pounds Casey Swiderski from Dundee, Michigan

#28/174 pounds Manny Rojas From Detroit Catholic Central, Michigan

#35/165 or 174 pounds MJ Gaitan from Temecula Valley, California

#96/157 pounds Connor Euton from Westerville North, Ohio

#141/125 pounds Ethan Perryman from Temecula Valley, California

Exciting times for Iowa State Wrestling!