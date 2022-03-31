 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Big Time Wrasslin’ Recruit

Kevin Dresser picks up a big commitment.

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

PRETTY COOL Jamie Pollard caught Reggie Hayward’s reaction to being selected for the ISU Hall of Fame.

BIG TIME Iowa State picks up the 160 pounder from Cali, ranked 1st in the country at that weight.

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!

Around the Country

SHOCKING South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston wins the Naismith Award, and fans in NE Iowa did not take too kindly to it.

UNO REVERSE! Bruce Arians announces his retirement from coaching to move into a front office role.

WHAT DOING Jordan Poole: zero clock awareness.

LEGOOD GUY BRON Take a look at the community center LeBron James built.

