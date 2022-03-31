The Mid-Morning Dump: Big Time Wrasslin’ Recruit

Iowa State Athletics

PRETTY COOL Jamie Pollard caught Reggie Hayward’s reaction to being selected for the ISU Hall of Fame.

How you feel when @IASTATEAD lets you know you've been inducted into the Iowa State Athletics Hall of Fame.



Welcome to the elite club, @HayDay97! @isuletterwinner



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/JYRsGkxlMT — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) March 30, 2022

BIG TIME Iowa State picks up the 160 pounder from Cali, ranked 1st in the country at that weight.

How about ANOTHER 2022 out of California?



Welcome to Cyclone Nation, MJ Gaitan!#RightNow ️ pic.twitter.com/X73z27opjx — Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) March 30, 2022

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!

The Night Cap - Episode 37: Wrapping Up Basketball ft. @nateschuster10 presented by @EsTasBarGrill



- Laying the season to rest

- Closing out the Steve Prohm era

- Officially not a Badger pod

- Review of the top 100 video games of all time https://t.co/3QXjDFU1Cu — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) March 31, 2022

Around the Country

SHOCKING South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston wins the Naismith Award, and fans in NE Iowa did not take too kindly to it.





South Carolina's Aliyah Boston has been named the 2022 @jerseymikes Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year!



Boston has averaged 16.8 PPG/12.2 RPG this season.@aa_boston x @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/Mtl7OLojvC — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) March 30, 2022

UNO REVERSE! Bruce Arians announces his retirement from coaching to move into a front office role.

Bruce Arians gathered his Buccaneers coaches on a Zoom call tonight to break the news to them that he’s retiring. He also sent a group email to his players. @Peter_King and I have the story. https://t.co/nJOYUxSqbV — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) March 31, 2022

WHAT DOING Jordan Poole: zero clock awareness.

“Jordan Poole to send it to overti- pic.twitter.com/6DE6aoQ2K2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 31, 2022

LEGOOD GUY BRON Take a look at the community center LeBron James built.