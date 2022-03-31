The Mid-Morning Dump: Big Time Wrasslin’ Recruit

PRETTY COOL Jamie Pollard caught Reggie Hayward’s reaction to being selected for the ISU Hall of Fame.
How you feel when @IASTATEAD lets you know you've been inducted into the Iowa State Athletics Hall of Fame.— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) March 30, 2022
Welcome to the elite club, @HayDay97! @isuletterwinner
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/JYRsGkxlMT
BIG TIME Iowa State picks up the 160 pounder from Cali, ranked 1st in the country at that weight.
How about ANOTHER 2022 out of California?— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) March 30, 2022
Welcome to Cyclone Nation, MJ Gaitan!#RightNow ️ pic.twitter.com/X73z27opjx
THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!
The Night Cap - Episode 37: Wrapping Up Basketball ft. @nateschuster10 presented by @EsTasBarGrill— Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) March 31, 2022
- Laying the season to rest
- Closing out the Steve Prohm era
- Officially not a Badger pod
- Review of the top 100 video games of all time https://t.co/3QXjDFU1Cu
SHOCKING South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston wins the Naismith Award, and fans in NE Iowa did not take too kindly to it.
— The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) March 30, 2022
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston has been named the 2022 @jerseymikes Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year!
Boston has averaged 16.8 PPG/12.2 RPG this season.@aa_boston x @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/Mtl7OLojvC
UNO REVERSE! Bruce Arians announces his retirement from coaching to move into a front office role.
Bruce Arians gathered his Buccaneers coaches on a Zoom call tonight to break the news to them that he’s retiring. He also sent a group email to his players. @Peter_King and I have the story. https://t.co/nJOYUxSqbV— Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) March 31, 2022
WHAT DOING Jordan Poole: zero clock awareness.
“Jordan Poole to send it to overti- pic.twitter.com/6DE6aoQ2K2— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 31, 2022
LEGOOD GUY BRON Take a look at the community center LeBron James built.
Loading comments...