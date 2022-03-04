Day One at the NFL Combine: QB’s and TE’s

Yesterday was day one in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, where Brock Purdy, Chase Allen, and Charlie Kolar all underwent the testing.
Chase Allen
Height: 6’6”
Weight: 251 pounds
Arms: 34 1/8”
Hands: 9 5/8”
Vertical: 33.5”
Broad Jump: 9’9”
3 Cone: 7.03 seconds
20 Yard Shuttle: 4.43 seconds
Highlights:
Another clean catch and good job tracking the football. It is easy to like someone at the underwear Olympics, but Chase Allen is getting a vibe. pic.twitter.com/tddJLaPtY9— ThomasTipple (@ThomasTippleFF) March 3, 2022
Chase Allen Gautlet drill pic.twitter.com/nfnKbKVkSb— Alex (@dbs408) March 3, 2022
Blocking drill— Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) March 3, 2022
Austin Allen, Nebraska
Chase Allen, ISU
Daniel Bellinger, SDSU
Grant Calcaterra, SMU
Greg Dulcich, UCLA
Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma
Peyton Hendershot, Indiana
Connor Heyward, MSU
pic.twitter.com/gCoFBCObm7
Chase Allen opted to save his 40-yard dash for Iowa State’s pro day.
Charlie Kolar
Height: 6’6 1/2”
Weight: 252 pounds
Arms: 34 1/2”
Hands: 10”
Highlights:
Charlie Kolar gautlet drill pic.twitter.com/8jfUfR8AXu— Alex (@dbs408) March 3, 2022
Over the shoulder drill— Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) March 3, 2022
Austin Allen, Nebraska
Chase Allen, ISU
Daniel Bellinger, SDSU
Grant Calcaterra, SMU
Greg Dulcich, UCLA
Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
Jeremiah Hall, Okla
Peyton Hendershot, IU
Connor Heyward, MSU
Curtis Hodges, ASU
Charlie Kolar, ISU
pic.twitter.com/QzwcNId80T
Charlie Kolar also opted to save his 40-yard dash until ISU’s pro day as well.
Brock Purdy
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 212 pounds
Arms: 29”
Hands: 9 1/4”
Vertical: 27”
40-yard Dash: 4.76
Highlights:
a 4.76 for Purdy on run #2 pic.twitter.com/KRRgp9pODi— Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 4, 2022
Purdy received some great feedback on his playing abilities, making some throws look “easy.”
Brock Purdy made them throws look easy as well and slants not easy as it look to throw. He led draft eligible QB’s in completion percentage— Real-Life Takes❤️ (@22Plays4dayz) March 4, 2022
Brock Purdy just tossed 2 perfect over the shoulder long balls.— PJ (@NotTheFakePJ) March 4, 2022
Breece Hall will take the field in Indianapolis this afternoon (3 pm, NFL Network) as the running backs and offensive lineman test out.
Loading comments...