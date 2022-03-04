Day One at the NFL Combine: QB’s and TE’s

Yesterday was day one in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, where Brock Purdy, Chase Allen, and Charlie Kolar all underwent the testing.

Chase Allen

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 251 pounds

Arms: 34 1/8”

Hands: 9 5/8”

Vertical: 33.5”

Broad Jump: 9’9”

3 Cone: 7.03 seconds

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.43 seconds

Highlights:

Another clean catch and good job tracking the football. It is easy to like someone at the underwear Olympics, but Chase Allen is getting a vibe. pic.twitter.com/tddJLaPtY9 — ThomasTipple (@ThomasTippleFF) March 3, 2022

Chase Allen Gautlet drill pic.twitter.com/nfnKbKVkSb — Alex (@dbs408) March 3, 2022

Blocking drill



Austin Allen, Nebraska

Chase Allen, ISU

Daniel Bellinger, SDSU

Grant Calcaterra, SMU

Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma

Peyton Hendershot, Indiana

Connor Heyward, MSU



pic.twitter.com/gCoFBCObm7 — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) March 3, 2022

Chase Allen opted to save his 40-yard dash for Iowa State’s pro day.

Charlie Kolar

Height: 6’6 1/2”

Weight: 252 pounds

Arms: 34 1/2”

Hands: 10”

Highlights:

Charlie Kolar gautlet drill pic.twitter.com/8jfUfR8AXu — Alex (@dbs408) March 3, 2022

Over the shoulder drill



Austin Allen, Nebraska

Chase Allen, ISU

Daniel Bellinger, SDSU

Grant Calcaterra, SMU

Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Jeremiah Hall, Okla

Peyton Hendershot, IU

Connor Heyward, MSU

Curtis Hodges, ASU

Charlie Kolar, ISU



pic.twitter.com/QzwcNId80T — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) March 3, 2022

Charlie Kolar also opted to save his 40-yard dash until ISU’s pro day as well.

Brock Purdy

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 212 pounds

Arms: 29”

Hands: 9 1/4”

Vertical: 27”

40-yard Dash: 4.76

Highlights:

a 4.76 for Purdy on run #2 pic.twitter.com/KRRgp9pODi — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 4, 2022

Purdy received some great feedback on his playing abilities, making some throws look “easy.”

Brock Purdy made them throws look easy as well and slants not easy as it look to throw. He led draft eligible QB’s in completion percentage — Real-Life Takes❤️‍ (@22Plays4dayz) March 4, 2022

Brock Purdy just tossed 2 perfect over the shoulder long balls. — PJ (@NotTheFakePJ) March 4, 2022

Breece Hall will take the field in Indianapolis this afternoon (3 pm, NFL Network) as the running backs and offensive lineman test out.