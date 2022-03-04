 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Day One at the NFL Combine: QB’s and TE’s

Three Cyclones featured in the action.

By Aiden_Wyatt
NFL: Scouting Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday was day one in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, where Brock Purdy, Chase Allen, and Charlie Kolar all underwent the testing.

Chase Allen

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 251 pounds

Arms: 34 1/8”

Hands: 9 5/8”

Vertical: 33.5”

Broad Jump: 9’9”

3 Cone: 7.03 seconds

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.43 seconds

Highlights:

Chase Allen opted to save his 40-yard dash for Iowa State’s pro day.

Charlie Kolar

Height: 6’6 1/2”

Weight: 252 pounds

Arms: 34 1/2”

Hands: 10”

Highlights:

Charlie Kolar also opted to save his 40-yard dash until ISU’s pro day as well.

Brock Purdy

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 212 pounds

Arms: 29”

Hands: 9 1/4”

Vertical: 27”

40-yard Dash: 4.76

Highlights:

Purdy received some great feedback on his playing abilities, making some throws look “easy.”

Breece Hall will take the field in Indianapolis this afternoon (3 pm, NFL Network) as the running backs and offensive lineman test out.

