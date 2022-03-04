The Mid-Morning Dump: Draft Day Quickly Approaching

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Here’s to the man who should have his jersey hanging in Hilton.
Happy birthday to @MelvinEjim! #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/aDsGKgUpdP— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 4, 2022
POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT After owning Texas for the last 3 years of his career Breece Hall just might end up there in the NFL.
JUST SAYING Someone should take a chance on Brock Purdy.
Draft eligible QBs with the highest % of accurate passes last season— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 3, 2022
1️⃣ Brock Purdy: 71.0%
2️⃣ Matt Corral: 65.8%
3️⃣ Kenny Pickett: 65.5%
4️⃣ Desmond Ridder: 63.6% pic.twitter.com/NPxAoEJS8T
KEEP EM’ COMING Breaking records has been a theme for the Twister Sisters this season.
3⃣0⃣4⃣ (and counting!)— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 3, 2022
What a season from beyond-the-arc for Iowa State.
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/cF4KQeTF6y
TUNE IN Cyclone Softball plays a double header today including top 10 Arizona.
✌ games today!— Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) March 4, 2022
Boise State
5 p.m. (CT)
FloSoftball
https://t.co/EHCGEweyCr
https://t.co/qqoGvl9bfU
No. 9 Arizona
7 p.m. (CT)
https://t.co/XVXPK78fSb
https://t.co/lu0NWKX6oA
pic.twitter.com/0Rpwppn9P7
COVID BE GONE Aaron Rodgers was seen jumping up and down with glee after the NFL became the first major American sports league to drop their Covid-19 protocols.
BURNERS The Raiders are foaming at the mouth after this 40 yard dash.
TYQUAN THORTON ARE YOU SERIOUS?!? @brgridiron— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2022
His 4.21u would set the all-time record.
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/XLEYN6YK10
DONT JUMP WITH JA Are we sure this guy is even human?
This angle of Ja Morant’s dunk.— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 4, 2022
pic.twitter.com/HCG2LzJ3ML
DRAMA TO COME The NFL draft is always the most exciting part of the NFL offseason and we already have an idea of what may happen before and after the draft.
