Day Two at the NFL Combine: Breece Hall

Breece had a huge day in Indianapolis

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
NFL: Scouting Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Breece Hall came into this week to prove to the NFL that he is the best running back in the 2022 NFL Draft. That got off to a great start yesterday by blowing away the combine in a big way. Let’s take a look at some of his results and highlights from the last two days.

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 217 pounds

Arms: 31 1/4”

Hands: 9 3/4”

Vertical: 40”

Broad Jump: 10’6”

3 Cone: N/A

20 Yard Shuttle: N/A

40 Yard Dash: 4.39

Highlights:

Absolutely insane company for Breece Hall to be included with following his NFL Combine performance.

Breece will now continue prep for the NFL draft and look to improve on those numbers at Iowa State’s Pro Day on March 22nd.

