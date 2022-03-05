Day Two at the NFL Combine: Breece Hall

Breece Hall came into this week to prove to the NFL that he is the best running back in the 2022 NFL Draft. That got off to a great start yesterday by blowing away the combine in a big way. Let’s take a look at some of his results and highlights from the last two days.

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 217 pounds

Arms: 31 1/4”

Hands: 9 3/4”

Vertical: 40”

Broad Jump: 10’6”

3 Cone: N/A

20 Yard Shuttle: N/A

40 Yard Dash: 4.39

Highlights:

.@CycloneFB RB @BreeceH, oh boy:



40" vert (best of all RBs in 2022)

10'6" broad

Can also posterize you on the court



: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/riTtBA7AFh — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022

Breece again looks smooth with it. pic.twitter.com/x7JjdV9y6w — ThomasTipple (@ThomasTippleFF) March 5, 2022

Absolutely insane company for Breece Hall to be included with following his NFL Combine performance.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (4.44u, 40" vertical @ 217 lbs) currently stands as 1 of 6 RBs since 2003 to earn an NGS overall score of a 99. The others:



Najee Harris ('21)

Travis Etienne ('21)

Saquon Barkley ('18)

Derrick Henry ('16)

Reggie Bush ('06)#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/V8SVXRsSoi — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 5, 2022

"Breece Hall, I'm just telling you, the guy is OUTSTANDING"@LT_21 has all the praise in the world for @BreeceH pic.twitter.com/0eofkMADuK — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 5, 2022

Breece will now continue prep for the NFL draft and look to improve on those numbers at Iowa State’s Pro Day on March 22nd.