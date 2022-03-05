Day Two at the NFL Combine: Breece Hall

Breece Hall came into this week to prove to the NFL that he is the best running back in the 2022 NFL Draft. That got off to a great start yesterday by blowing away the combine in a big way. Let’s take a look at some of his results and highlights from the last two days.
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 217 pounds
Arms: 31 1/4”
Hands: 9 3/4”
Vertical: 40”
Broad Jump: 10’6”
3 Cone: N/A
20 Yard Shuttle: N/A
40 Yard Dash: 4.39
Highlights:
Breece Hall official 4.39— PFF (@PFF) March 5, 2022
RB1?
pic.twitter.com/DAa0tKaNng
.@CycloneFB RB @BreeceH, oh boy:— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
40" vert (best of all RBs in 2022)
10'6" broad
Can also posterize you on the court
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/riTtBA7AFh
Breece again looks smooth with it. pic.twitter.com/x7JjdV9y6w— ThomasTipple (@ThomasTippleFF) March 5, 2022
Absolutely insane company for Breece Hall to be included with following his NFL Combine performance.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (4.44u, 40" vertical @ 217 lbs) currently stands as 1 of 6 RBs since 2003 to earn an NGS overall score of a 99. The others:— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 5, 2022
Najee Harris ('21)
Travis Etienne ('21)
Saquon Barkley ('18)
Derrick Henry ('16)
Reggie Bush ('06)#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/V8SVXRsSoi
"Breece Hall, I'm just telling you, the guy is OUTSTANDING"@LT_21 has all the praise in the world for @BreeceH pic.twitter.com/0eofkMADuK— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 5, 2022
"I always said I was RB1." ️@BreeceH thinks he proved that tonight. @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/WX6S5qG7Ir— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
Breece will now continue prep for the NFL draft and look to improve on those numbers at Iowa State’s Pro Day on March 22nd.
