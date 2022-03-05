Twister Sisters Before the Storm: West Virginia pt. 2

Last Time Out

Iowa State took on Baylor in a game that decided the winner of the Big 12. The Cyclones were stuck playing catch-up all game, struggling early and often. ISU shot just 20-56 (35.7%) from the field including 4-22 (18.2%) from beyond the arc. Ashley Joens had 19 points on 4-19 shooting, so yeah, it was a very rough night.

About West Virginia

The Mountaineers started Big 12 play 4-10, but have rallied late to make it a respectable 7-10 with one game remaining in the regular season. As of now, they are slated for the 6-seed in the Big 12 tournament next week in Kansas City.

In the first matchup of the season, Iowa State beat WVU 88-72. At that point, it looked like the wheels were going to fall off for them, which they kind of did for a while there. There really isn’t a rhyme or reason on why things turned around as of late, they just took down some of the bottom feeders of the Big 12, including that poverty Kansas State team. Not saying that’s a bad thing, they just handled business as usual.

Opponent Player to Watch

West Virginia has been without their leading scorer Kirsten Deans since January 29th, so it took some soul searching to find option number two for WVU. Esmery Martinez has been the most impressive in my eyes, most recently coming off of a 22-point, 19-rebound, 4-assist, and 4-steal performance in their win against the poverty purple kitties of Kansas State. She’s scored double figures in 5 straight games, as she is starting to become a presence in the post. Iowa State’s post defense will have their hands full today with one of the hottest forwards in the Big 12.

What Will Happen

Cyclones take care of business on the road. “Mothman ain’t shit. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 84

West Virginia University - 57

Pick Three

Morgan Kane dunks it (speaking this one into existence). Someone not named Ashley Joens has 20+. Cyclones hold West Virginia to under 35% shooting.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 8 Iowa State (24-5, 13-4 Big 12) @ West Virginia (14-13, 7-10 Big 12)

Where: WVU Coliseum - Morgantown, West Virginia

When: Saturday, March 5 at 6 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Nick Farrell, Jason White

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Lyndsey Fennelly

Live Stats: Statbroadcast