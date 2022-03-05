Ryan Puts Up 29, Clones Win In Regular Season Finale

The last time the Cyclones saw the court was a disappointing loss 87-62 to the Baylor Lady Bears. Despite 19 points out of Ashley Joens the Cyclones were outplayed for the majority of the game. The Clones went into Morgantown looking for redemption on an opportunity to finish the regular season strong.

The Cyclones changed their starting line-up yet again and this time featured Nyamer Diew. In the first quarter Diew put up three points and a rebound. Less than stellar field goal percentage from the Clones led to a 10-14 deficit going into the break. Ashley Joens scored five points all from free throws, and Morgan Kane added a bucket.

In the second quarter the Clones hit their stride and poured out 24 points. Emily Ryan scored nine in the quarter on 4-5 shooting. The team shot a clean 66.7% from deep in the period with Diew, Ryan, Donarski and Ashley Joens each hitting one from beyond the arc. Despite losing the rebound battle on the quarter, the Clones were able to outscore West Virginia 24-14 and take a 34-28 lead into the half.

Quarter three was the “Emily Ryan takeover” quarter. Ryan played all ten minutes of the quarter and posted 100% shooting as well as grabbing a rebound and assist. Ryan had 15 on the quarter thanks to being 5-5 on field goals and 5-5 from the free throw line. Outside of Ryan, the Clones were 1-7 on the quarter with the only other bucket coming from another Diew three-ball. Kane and Ashley Joens were each able to get points at the line and helped total 21 points in the quarter for the Twister Sisters to expand their lead by five more points heading into the final quarter of the game.

The final quarter marked the third in a row where the Cyclones would outscore West Virginia. Yet again the Clones would get out-rebounded, but outscore West Virginia. They were able to pull away thanks to an evenly distributed scoring performance in the fourth. Donarski put up six, Ryan had another five, Ashley Joens and Jordao each had three, and Kane added two. The Clones held West Virginia to 13 points in the quarter and closed out the way a top tier team should.

This was an incredible regular season for your Iowa State women’s basketball team, and now it is time for the postseason. They will next play in Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament. Go Clones!