Iowa State Comeback Falls Short In Waco

Iowa State was down 25 points. Yes, you read that right. 25 points in the first half. Iowa State rallied but ultimately fell to Baylor 75-68.

The Cyclones withered away the Baylor lead to only 10 at the break. Iowa State came our on fire in the second half. Iowa State would go on a bit of a run and would ultimately take the lead on a Jaz Kunc lay up with 7:50 to go. Baylor would not go away though as the teams traded blows late in the second half.

Iowa State would ultimately fall in the end. Gabe Kalscheur led the way for Iowa State scoring 18 points. Robert Jones was pivotal in the second half. He added in 12 points on the night. Izaiah Brockington added in 11 points of his own.

Iowa State will now head to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament. More than likely they will be the 6th seed and face off against Texas Tech.