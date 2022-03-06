Day 3 at the NFL Combine: Mike Rose

Mike Rose had a lot to prove this week at the combine. Coming in as a day three pick looking to rise. Rose will have another chance to improve on his numbers at Iowa State’s pro day later this month.
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 245 pounds
Arms: 33 1/4”
Hands: 10 1/8”
Vertical: 34”
Broad Jump: 10’1”
Highlights:
Another production rankings list, another @CycloneFB player. LB Mike Rose is our 4th ranked LB at the #NFLCombine who had about as consistent of a career for the #Cyclones as possible.#NFLDraft #CyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/Z8TcGjW36D— Competition Factor (@CompFactor) March 6, 2022
.@mikejrose23 is ready!#NFLCombine March 3-6 on @nflnetwork— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) March 6, 2022
pic.twitter.com/sz58re9thj
Loading comments...