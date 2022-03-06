Day 3 at the NFL Combine: Mike Rose

Mike Rose had a lot to prove this week at the combine. Coming in as a day three pick looking to rise. Rose will have another chance to improve on his numbers at Iowa State’s pro day later this month.

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 245 pounds

Arms: 33 1/4”

Hands: 10 1/8”

Vertical: 34”

Broad Jump: 10’1”

Highlights: