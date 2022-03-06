Day 3 at the NFL Combine: Enyi Uwazurike

Saturday was the day to shine for defensive lineman. While Georgia’s Jordan Davis stole all the headlines, Iowa State’s Enyi Uwazurike had an impressive day in his own right. The athletic tests were highlighted by a 33” vertical leap that lead all defensive tackles, topping even Davis. While not a part of the athletic testing, he also got a wonderful profile showcasing his growth over the years and overcoming adversity he’s faced in his life.

MEASURABLES

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 316 pounds

Arms: 35 1/8”

Hands: 10 1/8”

Vertical: 33” (#1 of all DTs)

Broad Jump: 8’11’’

3 Cone: N/A

20 Yard Shuttle: N/A

40 Yard Dash: N/A

HIGHLIGHTS



Enyi proved his athleticism is the real deal and should help cement himself as a solid mid-round prospect. Next up is Iowa State’s senior day on March 22nd where he’ll theoretically run that all important 40 yard dash.