Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter Bring Home Big 12 Honors

The awards are starting to come out and two Cyclones have been tabbed for a few awards. Izaiah Brockington was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Tyrese Hunter was named as Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Izaiah Brockington was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team. James Akinjo(Baylor), Ochai Agbaji(Kansas), Nigel Pack(Kansas State) and Bryson Williams (Texas Tech) were also named to the First Team. Brockington was also named to the All Big 12 Newcomer Team.

Tyrese Hunter was also named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Iowa State will take on Texas Tech on Thursday night to kick of the Big 12 Tournament.