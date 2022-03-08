A Special Sit-Down with Paul Shirley

Hi friends! This is a special edition of the Wide Right & Natty Lite Podcast Network with Jake Brend, Sean Dee and Paul Shirley.

Shirley, a former Cyclone basketball player that played in the NBA, recently released his fourth book, “The Process is the Product.” We had Shirley on to discuss his new book, the stories behind it, and how to apply it to a daily life.

It was a great conversation that ended with Shirley giving his take on the current state of the Iowa State basketball program.

