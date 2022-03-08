The Mid-Morning Dump: Championship Week

Iowa State Athletics

HoF 22 The 2022 class was announced earlier this morning

Iowa State To Enshrine Six Into Athletics Hall Of Famehttps://t.co/4icxL2tvS4 — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) March 8, 2022

MAKIN’ HISTORY The Cyclone Women’s team had three first team all-conference as weel as the DPOY

' !



✅ Most First Team honorees in school history (3⃣!)

✅ First Defensive Player of the Year award in school history



https://t.co/qiDrsAWWvT



️ ️ — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 7, 2022

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK Izaiah Brockington was named newcomer of the year in a conference filled to the brim with star studded transfers.





Izaiah Brockington

17.5 points (3rd in Big 12)

7.2 rebounds (3rd in Big 12)

7 Double-Doubles#Cyclones | #C5C | @TheOnlyiZB pic.twitter.com/yrj49ZLtyF — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 7, 2022 Around the Country

BAD BEAT Calvin Ridley got a one-year suspension for putting a couple of bucks on a parlay, brutal.

SEEMS DUMB Panthers are listening to trade offers for the only player on their team that I know. Seems like a bad strategy, I dunno.

BIG BOARD After a great combine showing, a certain Cyclone is moving up the ranks.

LET’S GET WEIRD A Texas v. Texas Tech Big 12 championship game is what the people need.

ON THE AGENDA Only casuals are watching the first round of the ACC tournament, here’s the games to keep an eye on.

Conference Tournament Schedule - Tuesday, March 8



Six championship games tonight. Could get fun. pic.twitter.com/WjGBuTJvaq — Connor Ferguson (@cfchangs9) March 8, 2022

GO BUNNIES My Jacks are fighting for a bid in the big dance against their biggest rival.

MADNESS The Mocs make it into March in dramatic fashion.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS‼️



Chattanooga wins the SoCon and a trip to the NCAA tourney AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/mQ77OIjOWM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2022

CHRIS CREAMER SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK My team to watch this week is the 2 seed in the C-USA tournament. The North Texas Mean Green. They have a salty defense and had a double digit win streak in conference play this year. A name to remember when you’re filling out your brackets.