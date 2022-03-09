Litecast: Big 12 and Champ Week Mega Preview

The band is all back together on a new Litecast with Austin, Matt, and Dylan. We start with a breakdown of Iowa State’s path in the Big 12 tournament and if we feel like this team can make a run. We’re also interested in the top half of the bracket as predictions are made for who takes the title in Kansas City. With all the tournaments across the conference this week, the guys give some thoughts on the best small conference ones to watch. Plus, Coach K’s retirement tour gets roasted, the Nets are cratering, and the infamous Hawks-Mavs trade gets an update. Sponsored by Es Tas Bar & Grill!