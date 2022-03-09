The Mid-Morning Dump: Franchise Tags and Quarterback News

Iowa State Athletics

INSIDE THE EYE Another episode of Inside the Eye is out, get excited.

HALIBURTON Former-Cyclone Tyrese Haliburton has been great since his trade to Indiana.

Tyrese Haliburton in first 11 games as a Pacer:



19.2 PPG

4.8 RPG

9.5 APG

51.0 FG%

41.9 3P% pic.twitter.com/iIDnxSSJRS — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 9, 2022

GOAT TALK Matt Campbell was mic’d up at practice. Give him a listen.

Mic’d Up: Coach Campbell



pic.twitter.com/zQ1AohSNsd — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) March 9, 2022 Around the Country

GOIN DANCIN Gonzaga (and Rasir Bolton) won the WCC tournament to clinch their tournament spot.

Gonzaga is back in the Big Dance!



The Zags punch their ticket after winning the West Coast Conference championship! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/YlpHQ4bO5X — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 9, 2022

BIG 12 TOURNEY West Virginia and Kansas State kick off the Big 12 Tournament in KC tonight.

BLOCKBUSTER TRADE Russel Wilson’s long-rumored trade has finally happened.

MASSIVE CONTRACT Aaron Rodgers has signed a massive deal to stay in Green Bay.

FRANCHISE TAG SEASON Each day we are figuring out more players who will be testing free agency, resigning with teams or signing franchise tags. Follow along with the tags here.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT The NEC Championship game got ugly last night.