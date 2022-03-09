WRNL’s 2022 Guide to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City

IT’S GAME TIME!

Welcome back, Cyclone Nation! The ISU Alumni of Kansas City is so incredibly excited to finally welcome you back to Kansas City and the home of #HiltonSouth. For the first time since the pandemic, we are hosting live in-person events, and we hope you will join your fellow Cyclones in celebrating Big 12 Tournament week.

Both the men’s and women’s team are having fantastic seasons, and we can’t wait to see what journey awaits them here in Kansas City. For those that haven’t visited Kansas City in a while, please read through the details below and be sure to explore some of these new offerings available throughout Downtown, Westport, and the Plaza.

We can’t wait for #HiltonSouth to return, and we hope you enjoy your stay here in Kansas City. On behalf of the entire ISU Alumni of Kansas City board, welcome back and go Cyclones!

Bryan Schmidt

ISU Alumni of Kansas City

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Pre-Game Pep Rallies

Men and women’s teams

Subject to advancement and schedule

Before every Big 12 Tournament game, stay tuned to Iowa State Athletics as they host pre-game pep rallies for both the men and women’s teams at KC Live (13 Grand Blvd.)! Final pep rally details and schedule are still to be finalized, so make sure to follow all Cyclone Athletics social media accounts for the latest news.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9 - Annual Tournament Kickoff & Happy Hour

Kelly’s Westport Inn (500 Westport Rd.)

5:30 p.m. CT

The ISU Alumni of Kansas City is proud to announce the return of our annual tournament kickoff and continued partnership with Kelly’s Westport Inn. Whether you are here for the men’s or women’s tournament, make sure to swing by Kelly’s on Wednesday for a special evening. Musical performance by FAC Legend Brian Congdon will headline the evening, with special guest appearances at the mic throughout the night. Happy hour specials begin at 5:30 p.m. CT, so skip out on work a few minutes early and join the biggest party for Cyclone Nation!

P.S. Don’t forget to ask about the ISU mug deal, exclusive for all Iowa State fans who visit Kelly’s Westport Inn

FRIDAY, MARCH 11 - Happy Hour

Up/Down (101 Southwest Blvd.)

Noon CT

The ISU Alumni of Kansas City is excited to announce the return of their Friday afternoon happy hour at Up/Down, a 21+ arcade bar. Come on out early on Friday afternoon and enjoy a throwback to your early days of 1980s arcade games!

There will be beer specials available for anyone wearing cardinal and gold, so come start your Big 12 Tournament weekend in the Crossroads!

CYCLONE CENTERS

The ISU Alumni of Kansas City is always looking to provide new and exciting opportunities for our alumni to try while visiting Kansas City. We are excited to list all these amazing establishments that have been supportive of our local alumni base throughout the years. Please check them out during your stay, and don’t forget to wear your cardinal and gold!

HOWL AT THE MOON – Kansas City Power & Light District, 1334 Grad Blvd.

The ISU Alumni of Kansas City is excited to announce a new partnership with Howl at the Moon! For those who have never been to Howl at the Moon, this dueling piano bar offers a variety of amazing music, high-energy performances and a fantastic drink selection. Check out these special deals for all Cyclone fans during tournament weekend!

Special Deal for Cyclone Nation

Free admission with wristband all day and night. Check in under “ISU Alumni” at the front door to get your wristband. There will be a complimentary BBQ buffet (while supplies last) starting at noon. The buffet includes BBQ sandwiches, BBQ sausage, potato salad, baked, beans, and assorted chips.

The following drink specials will be available from noon to 6 p.m. CT:

$5 Busch Light 16oz

$5 Michelob Ultra 16oz

$5 Bud Light 16oz

$5 New Amsterdam Vodka

$5 New Amsterdam Gin

$5 Jim Beam

$5 Cuervo Silver

$5 Cruzan Rum

$5 House Margaritas

THE QUAFF BAR & GRILL – 1010 Broadway Boulevard

Returning as our primary downtown game watch location – The Quaff Bar & Grill has become an instant hit with local Kansas City alumni. The amazing ownership team has opened its door to Cyclone Nation and fully embraced #HiltonSouth. Not only does the bar have some great deals for our alumni, but it can fit hundreds. If you are looking for a fun spot to chill in between games, or celebrate with your fellow alumni, swing by The Quaff and enjoy an amazing game day atmosphere.

Special Deal for Cyclone Nation

$3 domestic draws for any Cyclone fan wearing their cardinal and gold! Wear your team colors proudly, #HiltonSouth.

TAPS ON MAIN – 1715 Main Street

Just a short walk south of the Power & Light District, Taps On Main has become one of our favorite Cyclone homes throughout the past few seasons. With their self-pour beer tap wall and an amazing menu (especially the wings!), this should definitely be a stop while you are in Kansas City. Make sure to ask about any specials, and the Busch Light should be flowing strong on Main Street!

UP/DOWN KANSAS CITY – 101 Southwest Boulevard

A 21+ arcade bar featuring more than 50 arcade games from the ‘80s and ‘90s, including pinball machines, four classic skeeball alleys, Nintendo 64 console gaming, life-size Jenga, and Connect Four … what more could a Cyclone fan ask for? Make sure to stop by this Cyclone staple in the Crossroads District.

ISUAA KC CYCLONES CENTERS (UPDATED 2022)

KELLY’S WESTPORT INN

500 Westport Road Kansas City, Missouri 64111

Your Original Cyclone Home, A Kansas City Tradition. Kelly’s is the official homebase for the Iowa State Alumni Association of Kansas City. If you haven’t come to a gamewatch yet at Kelly’s make sure to stop by this upcoming basketball season! Our Custom Iowa State Mug Special and Joe’s Pizza Special (Wear ISU Gear) can’t be beat, all nestled in the thriving neighborhood of Westport.

THE QUAFF - DOWNTOWN

1010 Broadway Boulevard Kansas City, Missouri 64105

A new addition to our Kansas City Rotation, but you could definitely already consider this a longtime Cyclone Home. Join us in the 2019 Football and Basketball Season as Cyclone Nation takes over the Quaff. A well-rounded watering hole with basic pub eats, live music & DJ’s, dancing, pool tables and TV’s galore.

HOWL AT THE MOON

1334 Grand Boulevard Kansas City, Missouri 64106

The ISU Alumni of Kansas City is excited to announce a new partnership with Howl at the Moon! For those who have never been to Howl at the Moon, this dueling piano bar offers a variety of amazing music, high-energy performances and a fantastic drink selection. Don’t forget to ask about special deals for all Cyclone fans during Big 12 tournament weekend!

GRANFALLOON - COUNTRY CLUB PLAZA

608 Ward Parkway Kansas City, Missouri 64112

New to the game watch rotation in 2022 is the Granfalloon. Located within the heart of Country Club Plaza, and owned/operated by Iowa State Alumni, this restaurant a great new central location for all of our alumni to gather. Come join us this basketball season and take in a few games on the Plaza!

THE OTHER PLACE - OVERLAND PARK

7324 W 80th St Overland Park, KS 66204

It may not be Ames, but The Other Place in Overland Park certainly brings back memories of gameday at Iowa State. New to the Kansas City inventory of official gamewatch locations, please join the Iowa State Alumni of Kansas City throughout the year as we head south to our Cyclone Home in the suburbs!

JOHNNY’S TAVERN ANTIOCH - OVERLAND PARK

8719 W 95th St Overland Park, KS 66212

A favorite location for our local alumni in south Kansas City, Johnny’s Tavern Antioch has been our home for many years. With their separate banquet room and arcade area, this restaurant always treats Hilton South well. Come join us for a men’s basketball gamewatch and enjoy their wonderful atmosphere and great food!

CHICKEN N PICKLE - NORTH KANSAS CITY

1761 Burlington North Kansas City, Missouri 64116

A new Outdoor/Indoor Entertainment Venue and Restaurant Concept in North Kansas City. Play pickleball, grab a healthy bite to eat or challenge your friends to lawn games like battleship or cornholes. Located on the corner of 18th and Burlington in North Kansas City, Chicken N Pickle is a brand new entertainment complex including a fast casual dining restaurant, 8 pickleball courts (4 indoor and 4 outdoor), a bar and entertainment space, food trucks, outdoor lawn games like ping pong and Jenga and a living room with fire pits and TV screens for you and your friends to catch your favorite game.