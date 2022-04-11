The Mid-Morning Dump: Scottie Scheffler Wins the Masters

Iowa State Athletics

NEW BROCK STAR. This one plays running back for the Cyclones.

CONDITT GOES PRO. George Conditt will be playing professionally at home in Puerto Rico.

FOOTBALL RECRUIT. Jack Sadowsky, a 3 star LB prospect, joins the Cyclones.

WRASTLIN’ RECRUIT. An in-state commitment from Cayden Miller.

SOFTBALL. Cowgirls win the series finale 11-1, take the home series.

Around The Country

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER. His meteoric rise to the top of golf is complete.

RIP DWAYNE HASKINS. The young NFL QB was killed in an auto accident this weekend.

EMOTIONAL CELEBRATION. With his wife Meredith after clinching the jacket.

TIGER MAKES THE CUT. And had an emotional weekend coming back from a horrific accident 14 months ago.

RORY ROARS BACK. Rory MclLroy had an amazing final round capped off by a chip in on 18.

NOT FAIR. Tyrell Hatton doesn’t like Augusta National and he’s a little whiner.

NHL PLAYOFF PICTURE. Playoff hockey is almost upon us.

NBA PLAYOFF PICTURE. 75 things you need to know about the NBA playoffs.

LE BRON TO COACH? He may need to, because their coach just got fired.

MLB WEEK 1 LEARNINGS. Baseball is finally back.