Ohio safety Cam Smith commits to Iowa State

Cam Smith becomes the fifth commit for the Cyclones in the class of 2023. The three-star defensive back recently had a visit with Iowa State before making his commitment.

Smith had offers from Kentucky, Central Michigan, Illinois State, Bowling Green and among others before picking the Cyclones. Listed at 5’11 and 185 pounds, the Ohio native has played multiple positions in high school.

According to Smith’s Hudl page, he has had experience playing wide receiver, defensive back and punt returner.