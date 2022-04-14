The Mid-Morning Dump: Iowa State Cyclone, Audi Crooks

W Iowa State picks up a commitment from in-state forward, Audi Crooks.
Breaking:— Jeff Linder (@jtlinder) April 14, 2022
Audi Crooks chooses Iowa State for women's basketball.https://t.co/DXscTlgXzu#iahsbkb
TRACK SCHOOL Jason Gomez earns Big 12 Track Athlete of the Week
#Big12TF— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) April 13, 2022
Jason Gomez, @CycloneTrackXC
Payden Montana, @OU_Track
https://t.co/EejKobGD7U pic.twitter.com/LMtMcJpVQy
HOW FAST? TOO FAST! Carli Spelhaug is a perfect 40 for 40 on stolen base attempts in her career.
Carli Spelhaug is 40-for-40 on stolen base attempts in her career.— Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) April 14, 2022
The only active Division I @NCAASoftball player with a perfect career stolen base percentage (min. 40 attempts). @spelhaug_carli pic.twitter.com/soN9BVUZ1X
LIL CYCLONE FLAVOR Rocco Becht’s dad, Anthony, will be an XFL Coach.
Iowa State QB Rocco Becht's dad just landed a head coaching spot in the XFL:https://t.co/vqsJ1RMGud— CycloneFanatic.com (@cyclonefanatic) April 13, 2022
THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode where we talk about some Iowa State draft prospects with Danny Meehan from Windy City Gridiron!
CLEARLY NOT READY Zion was only able to do this during some pregame shenanigans.
Zion casually ripping down a 360 pic.twitter.com/JnhoU0bdjZ— NBA (@NBA) April 14, 2022
PLAY-IN PELS Different breed, Nola advances.
The Pelicans eliminate the Spurs at home & advance to a 2nd play-in game— NBA TV (@NBATV) April 14, 2022
McCollum: 32 PTS
Ingram: 27 PTS pic.twitter.com/K00CYzbxKt
FRICK THE HAWKS IDC Charlotte dominates.
The Hawks DOMINATE the Hornets, 132-103, to move on to a 2nd play-in game pic.twitter.com/Z6vn0T1q8W— NBA TV (@NBATV) April 14, 2022
VLADDY HATTY Guerrero Jr. goes for 3 bombs in a win over the Yankees.
3 home runs TONIGHT for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs the Yankees!— Frenzy Sports Group (@frenzysportstv) April 14, 2022
Vladdy is going crazy for the Blue Jays, generational
pic.twitter.com/DaLJ4APRx0
IT WAS RIGHT THERE Clayton Kershaw gets pulled after 7 perfect innings, despite throwing just 80 pitches and fans reacted rationally.
If it's a no-hitter, whatever. Yank him. Clayton Kershaw has thrown one.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 13, 2022
But there have been more than 220,000 games in MLB history. There have been 23 perfect games.
Everything -- especially a pitch count of 80 -- is lining up to at least let Kershaw try. You cannot pull him.
SHOCKER Baker Mayfield feels “disrespected” by the Browns.
