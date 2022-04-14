The Mid-Morning Dump: Iowa State Cyclone, Audi Crooks

Iowa State Athletics

W Iowa State picks up a commitment from in-state forward, Audi Crooks.

Breaking:



Audi Crooks chooses Iowa State for women's basketball.https://t.co/DXscTlgXzu#iahsbkb — Jeff Linder (@jtlinder) April 14, 2022

TRACK SCHOOL Jason Gomez earns Big 12 Track Athlete of the Week

HOW FAST? TOO FAST! Carli Spelhaug is a perfect 40 for 40 on stolen base attempts in her career.

Carli Spelhaug is 40-for-40 on stolen base attempts in her career.



The only active Division I @NCAASoftball player with a perfect career stolen base percentage (min. 40 attempts). @spelhaug_carli pic.twitter.com/soN9BVUZ1X — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) April 14, 2022

LIL CYCLONE FLAVOR Rocco Becht’s dad, Anthony, will be an XFL Coach.

Iowa State QB Rocco Becht's dad just landed a head coaching spot in the XFL:https://t.co/vqsJ1RMGud — CycloneFanatic.com (@cyclonefanatic) April 13, 2022

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode where we talk about some Iowa State draft prospects with Danny Meehan from Windy City Gridiron!

Around the Country

CLEARLY NOT READY Zion was only able to do this during some pregame shenanigans.

Zion casually ripping down a 360 pic.twitter.com/JnhoU0bdjZ — NBA (@NBA) April 14, 2022

PLAY-IN PELS Different breed, Nola advances.

The Pelicans eliminate the Spurs at home & advance to a 2nd play-in game



McCollum: 32 PTS

Ingram: 27 PTS pic.twitter.com/K00CYzbxKt — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 14, 2022

FRICK THE HAWKS IDC Charlotte dominates.

The Hawks DOMINATE the Hornets, 132-103, to move on to a 2nd play-in game pic.twitter.com/Z6vn0T1q8W — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 14, 2022

VLADDY HATTY Guerrero Jr. goes for 3 bombs in a win over the Yankees.

3 home runs TONIGHT for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs the Yankees!



Vladdy is going crazy for the Blue Jays, generational

pic.twitter.com/DaLJ4APRx0 — Frenzy Sports Group (@frenzysportstv) April 14, 2022

IT WAS RIGHT THERE Clayton Kershaw gets pulled after 7 perfect innings, despite throwing just 80 pitches and fans reacted rationally.

If it's a no-hitter, whatever. Yank him. Clayton Kershaw has thrown one.



But there have been more than 220,000 games in MLB history. There have been 23 perfect games.



Everything -- especially a pitch count of 80 -- is lining up to at least let Kershaw try. You cannot pull him. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 13, 2022

SHOCKER Baker Mayfield feels “disrespected” by the Browns.