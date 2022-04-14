 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Iowa State Cyclone, Audi Crooks

Big time.

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

W Iowa State picks up a commitment from in-state forward, Audi Crooks.

TRACK SCHOOL Jason Gomez earns Big 12 Track Athlete of the Week

HOW FAST? TOO FAST! Carli Spelhaug is a perfect 40 for 40 on stolen base attempts in her career.

LIL CYCLONE FLAVOR Rocco Becht’s dad, Anthony, will be an XFL Coach.

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode where we talk about some Iowa State draft prospects with Danny Meehan from Windy City Gridiron!

Around the Country

CLEARLY NOT READY Zion was only able to do this during some pregame shenanigans.

PLAY-IN PELS Different breed, Nola advances.

FRICK THE HAWKS IDC Charlotte dominates.

VLADDY HATTY Guerrero Jr. goes for 3 bombs in a win over the Yankees.

IT WAS RIGHT THERE Clayton Kershaw gets pulled after 7 perfect innings, despite throwing just 80 pitches and fans reacted rationally.

SHOCKER Baker Mayfield feels “disrespected” by the Browns.

