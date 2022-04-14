Iowa State lands 2023 forward Audi Crooks

Audi Crooks, a 2023 prospect out of Bishop Garrigan in Algona, announced her commitment to Iowa State this morning. Crooks chose the Cyclones over the likes of Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin among others.

Class of ‘23 C Audi Crooks out of Bishop-Garrigan has committed to Iowa State.



Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Oklahoma were also in her final five. — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) April 14, 2022

Crooks, a 6-3 forward, was a viral sensation this last winter, drawing nicknames like “Baby Shaq” with this ridiculous highlight reel.

Stay tuned for more women’s basketball updates from Wide Right & Natty Lite.