Iowa State lands 2023 forward Audi Crooks

If you don’t know, this is a very big deal.

By Aiden_Wyatt

Audi Crooks, a 2023 prospect out of Bishop Garrigan in Algona, announced her commitment to Iowa State this morning. Crooks chose the Cyclones over the likes of Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin among others.

Crooks, a 6-3 forward, was a viral sensation this last winter, drawing nicknames like “Baby Shaq” with this ridiculous highlight reel.

