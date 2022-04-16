Wrestling Adds Lightweight To ‘23 Class

Blake Gioimo of Cedar Rapids Prairie announced his commitment to the Iowa State wrestling team on Saturday. He is a 2-time state runner-up entering his senior season. Gioimo took 3rd at Preseason Nationals last fall. He also posted an undefeated regular season for the second straight year against a slate that includes some of the toughest prep tournaments in the Midwest.

I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my wrestling and academic career at Iowa State University. I would like to thank the wrestling staff at Prairie High School, Big Game Wrestling Club and all of the coaches that helped me along the way. @BigGameWC @CycloneWR pic.twitter.com/1tKnmMn9rN — BlakeG (@BlakeG24412389) April 16, 2022

It is difficult to project someone as a career 125-pounder, but Gioimo seems to fit the mold. He wrestled at 113 this past season. He joins Tate Naaktgeboren on the list of Iowa State’s class of 2023 wrestling commits. Both train at Big Game Wrestling Club, one of the premier youth clubs in the state. That is an important pipeline the coaching staff has developed to bring in Eastern Iowa wrestlers.