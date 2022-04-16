 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hason Ward Commits To Iowa State

The second transfer that Iowa State has landed

By Matthias Schwartzkopf

Iowa State has landed VCU big man Hason Ward. The 6-9 forward made his commitment to Iowa State over the weekend.

Ward averaged 6 points and 5 rebounds a game this past season playing roughly 20 minutes per game. The big man is known as a rim protector that could possibly add more to his game on the offensive end of the floor.

This is the second transfer that Iowa State has landed this offseason with multiple visits coming by the end of the month. Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.

