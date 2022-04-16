Hason Ward Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State has landed VCU big man Hason Ward. The 6-9 forward made his commitment to Iowa State over the weekend.

***BASKETBALL RECRUITING*** Iowa State has secured a commitment from VCU transfer Hason Ward, per his Instagram page. pic.twitter.com/QSdm0A9Mjn — Bill Seals (@williamseals) April 17, 2022

Ward averaged 6 points and 5 rebounds a game this past season playing roughly 20 minutes per game. The big man is known as a rim protector that could possibly add more to his game on the offensive end of the floor.

This is the second transfer that Iowa State has landed this offseason with multiple visits coming by the end of the month. Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.