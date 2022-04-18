4-Star Ankeny QB JJ Kohl Commits to Iowa State

Iowa State just picked up a massive commitment from In-State quarterback JJ Kohl out of Ankeny. Kohl’s been leading Ankeny High School at quarterback since his sophomore season and his recruitment picked up steam this this past year bringing in a large list of offers.

Kohl held offers from Penn State, Florida State, Nebraska, Iowa, and others. Kohl is a little different compared to the last few Iowa State QBs who we have seen the last few season. Kohl is more of a pocket passer and stands at 6’6 227 LBS. He doesn’t play the same style as Purdy or Dekkers but has some very similar traits to former Iowa State starting quarterback Kyle Kempt.

Kohl has a great ability to read the field, combined with his rocket arm, and accuracy his development is going to be exciting to watch especially with Kyle Kempt on the staff as a GA working with the QBs.

If you recognize the last name being on an Iowa State football uniform once before it’s because his father Jamie Kohl was a kicker at Iowa State from ‘95-98. Jamie is also the creator and director of Kohls kicking camp which is the biggest and most respected recruiting rating site for special teams guys who don’t fall on the map on other recruiting databases.

This is Iowa States’ 6th commitment in the class as Kohl joining the likes of fellow In-state recruit Carson Rhodes, a TE out of Nevada, Iowa. Kohl is set to lead a loaded Ankeny squad to a potential state title after falling just short to Southeast Polk last year in the state championship game.