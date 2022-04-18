Tyrese Hunter Enters The Transfer Portal

Iowa State is losing one of their stars from a season ago. Tyrese Hunter has entered the transfer portal and will look to play his sophomore season somewhere else.

Hunter averaged 11 points, 3.5 rebounds and just under 5 assists per game in his freshman season in Ames. His biggest moments came in the biggest stage in the NCAA Tournament against LSU virtually willing Iowa State to the Round of 32.

Plenty of rumors swirled over the weekend on why Hunter decided to enter the portal but virtually all that matters is doing what is best for him and his family. Iowa State now has a big hole to fill and will be extremely active in the transfer portal. Stay tuned to WRNL as more on this develops.