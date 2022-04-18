The Mid-Morning Dump: Hason Ward Commits to the Cyclones

Iowa State Athletics

ANOTHER TRANSFER. This time, its big man Hason Ward from VCU.

STEP INTO MY OFFICE. Aljaz Kunc.

TRANSFER PORTAL GONNA PORTAL. This time it claims Aubrey Joens.

DEFENSE FOCUS FOR VOLLEYBALL. As we near the end of spring volleyball.

RANDY OBSERVATIONS. From the spring football season.

WRESTLING CROOT. Blake Gioimo from CR Prairie committed.

Around The Country

TATUM AT THE BUZZER. The playoffs are here, folks.

KYRIE STRESSES CELTICS DEFENSE. But they didn’t break.

NBA AWARD FINALISTS. Have been announced.

INSIDE LAKERS COACHING SEARCH. Everyone knows LBJ is making the hire.

USFL IS HERE. Here’s an update on the first weekend.

WHAT ARE WE DOING. Says Kevin Harvick of track prep at Bristol.

HUNTER GREENE THROWS GAS. Rookie with 100 MPH stuff.

SPIETH BACK. He won the RBC Heritage in a playoff.