Litecast: Transferring Tyrese, The Fun Timberwolves, and Other NBA Playoff Thoughts

The Litecast crew reacts to Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter entering the transfer portal, the continued impact of NIL on college sports, and Iowa State’s place in the evolving world. Since life is not fair we try out a rebrand as a Minnesota Timberwolves podcast and discuss fan protests during games. Also, Dylan reacts to the Nets losing a thriller to Boston and we decide what there is to look forward to after all of our teams (probably) lose in Round 1. Presented by Es Tas Bar & Grill!

As promised in the episode, your wholesome content:

Nuggets mascot passed out

Marshawn Lynch driving a Zamboni