Iowa State Football announces the Nick Bassett Perseverance Award

The Iowa State football team announced Tuesday that they would honor Iowa State Superfan Nick Bassett, with the Nick Bassett Perseverance Award.
The Nick Bassett Perseverance Award
The award will be given annually at the end of spring practices, given to the two players who represent positive spirit, perseverance, and selflessness. Three things that you associate with Nick Bassett.
The first two recipients of the award are Red-Shirt Senior Offensive Lineman Zach Ross and Red-Shirt Senior Defensive Back Tavonn Kyle. “Zach and Tayvonn have exemplified the spirit of this award and are deserving of this honor,” Head Coach Matt Campbell said. “They’ve battled through injuries and other struggles in their careers and overcome them to become leaders in our program.”
Ross and Kyle will wear the Nick Bassett Perserverence decal on the back of their helmets this fall.
