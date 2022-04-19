Twister Sisters land transfer Stephanie Soares

Iowa State landed a real “center” piece for the 2022-23 season. The Master’s University Center Stephanie Soares announced her commitment to the Twister Sisters this afternoon.

2x NAIA Player of the Year

3x First Team All-American

Hails from Sao Paulo, Brazil

Rated a 5-Star Recruit by ESPN



https://t.co/NP24OZCTAP pic.twitter.com/zYoTYWksuO — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) April 19, 2022

At 6 foot-6 inches, she becomes the tallest Cyclone on the roster by two inches, making 6 foot-4 inch Izzy Zingaro the 2nd tallest. Soares was one of the highest touted transfers in the portal, as she was a former 5-star recruit in the 2018 class. She also plethora of accomplishments at the NAIA level, including two National Player of the Year awards in her time at The Master’s University.

This past season, she averaged 20.5 points on 58.4% shooting while snagging 12.2 boards per game. She also led the country in blocks at 3.7 per game.

Soares will have one year of eligibility remaining.