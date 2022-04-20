The Mid-Morning Dump: Fennelly Landed a BIG Recruit

HUGE SIGNING Welcome 6’6” Stephanie Soares to Iowa State women’s basketball!
2x NAIA Player of the Year
3x First Team All-American
Hails from Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rated a 5-Star Recruit by ESPN
https://t.co/NP24OZCTAP pic.twitter.com/zYoTYWksuO
NICK BASSETT AWARD The first two recipients of the new Nick Bassett Perseverance Award have been selected.
The Nick Bassett Perseverance Award
NBA PLAYOFFS CONTINUE Three matchups tonight starting at 6:00.
▪️ BOS, BKN coming off epic G1, ending w/ Tatum game-winner
▪️ TOR looks to get back in series at home, PHI looks to ride strong play from Embiid, Maxey
▪️ Giannis, MIL seek 2-0 lead while CHI seeks split pic.twitter.com/Yuvf6zm6l1
UPSET ALERT The Pelicans were able to tie the series up last night in Phoenix.
Ingram, McCollum and the Pelicans steal a game on the road from the top-seeded Suns! pic.twitter.com/VTRFyu53t6
JIMMY BUCKETS Jimmy Butler was absolutely on one last night dropping 45.
A new playoff career-high for @JimmyButler puts the @MiamiHEAT up 2-0!
Game 3: Friday, 7 PM ET, ESPN pic.twitter.com/xAjzVassBk
TROUBLE IN PARADISE Contract issues have put the futures of A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, and Terry McLaurin all up in the air.
PANTHERS LINEBACKER ARRESTED Damien Wilson was arrested for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend.
