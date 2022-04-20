 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Fennelly Landed a BIG Recruit

The pieces are coming together for another historic season for the Twister Sisters.

By RyanHarrison

Iowa State Athletics

HUGE SIGNING Welcome 6’6” Stephanie Soares to Iowa State women’s basketball!

NICK BASSETT AWARD The first two recipients of the new Nick Bassett Perseverance Award have been selected.

Around the Country

NBA PLAYOFFS CONTINUE Three matchups tonight starting at 6:00.

UPSET ALERT The Pelicans were able to tie the series up last night in Phoenix.

JIMMY BUCKETS Jimmy Butler was absolutely on one last night dropping 45.

TROUBLE IN PARADISE Contract issues have put the futures of A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, and Terry McLaurin all up in the air.

PANTHERS LINEBACKER ARRESTED Damien Wilson was arrested for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend.

