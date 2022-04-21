The Mid-Morning Dump: AJ Green has entered the transfer portal

Iowa State Athletics

IOWA STATE CYCLONE AJ GREEN? Here we go.

Northern Iowa guard AJ Green is entering the transfer portal and also testing the NBA Draft waters. This was a decision he mulled over for quite some time.



Green's dad, Kyle Green, is an assistant coach at Iowa State. Take that as you will. https://t.co/k7bhuRLRw2 — Matthew Bain (@MatthewBain_) April 20, 2022

TRACK SCHOOL Nuff said.

The Cyclone men are among the best at 800, 1,500 and 5,000! #CycloneSZN #Run4ISU pic.twitter.com/pLxcnxSoVj — Iowa State Track & XC (@CycloneTrackXC) April 20, 2022

TRANSFER SZN Iowa State announces the addition of Jeremiah Williams.

BULLS ARE SO BACK Chicago stuns Milwaukee to even the series.

The Chicago Bulls win 114-110 against the Milwaukee Bucks!



DeMar DeRozan finished with 41 points.



Nikola Vucevic with 24 points and 13 rebounds.



Zach LaVine added 20 points.



Alex Caruso had 9 points, 10 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.



Series is tied at 1. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 21, 2022

FATHER STRETCH MY HANDS Joel Embiid opts not to pass to Georges Niang.

Joel Embiid's Game 3 game-winner from inside the arena!



Game 4: 76ERS/RAPTORS

Sat. 2:00pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/Cs13oVAZZs — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2022

CELTICS RALLY C’s make a huge comeback to take a 2-0 lead.

THE CELTICS TAKE GAME 2 ☘️



Clutch buckets by Brown (22 PTS) & Tatum (19 PTS & 10 AST) lead Boston to a 2-0 series lead over Brooklyn! pic.twitter.com/WeaJmLb8CI — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 21, 2022

OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN Villanova head man Jay Wright announces his retirement after the season, instead of us pretending he deserves a farewell tour.

DEEEEBOOOOOO 49ers star requested a trade, where could he land?