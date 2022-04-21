 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: AJ Green has entered the transfer portal

New, 6 comments

eyes emoji

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

IOWA STATE CYCLONE AJ GREEN? Here we go.

TRACK SCHOOL Nuff said.

TRANSFER SZN Iowa State announces the addition of Jeremiah Williams.

Around the Country

BULLS ARE SO BACK Chicago stuns Milwaukee to even the series.

FATHER STRETCH MY HANDS Joel Embiid opts not to pass to Georges Niang.

CELTICS RALLY C’s make a huge comeback to take a 2-0 lead.

OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN Villanova head man Jay Wright announces his retirement after the season, instead of us pretending he deserves a farewell tour.

DEEEEBOOOOOO 49ers star requested a trade, where could he land?

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...