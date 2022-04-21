The Mid-Morning Dump: AJ Green has entered the transfer portal

IOWA STATE CYCLONE AJ GREEN? Here we go.
Northern Iowa guard AJ Green is entering the transfer portal and also testing the NBA Draft waters. This was a decision he mulled over for quite some time.— Matthew Bain (@MatthewBain_) April 20, 2022
Green's dad, Kyle Green, is an assistant coach at Iowa State. Take that as you will. https://t.co/k7bhuRLRw2
TRACK SCHOOL Nuff said.
The Cyclone men are among the best at 800, 1,500 and 5,000! #CycloneSZN #Run4ISU pic.twitter.com/pLxcnxSoVj— Iowa State Track & XC (@CycloneTrackXC) April 20, 2022
TRANSFER SZN Iowa State announces the addition of Jeremiah Williams.
✍️— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) April 20, 2022
Welcome to the fam, @jeremiah0002!
️ ️
RELEASE | Cyclones Add Transfer Jeremiah Williams
: https://t.co/zAnJxi0Xhh#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/h7zWg8OA5T
BULLS ARE SO BACK Chicago stuns Milwaukee to even the series.
The Chicago Bulls win 114-110 against the Milwaukee Bucks!— Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 21, 2022
DeMar DeRozan finished with 41 points.
Nikola Vucevic with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Zach LaVine added 20 points.
Alex Caruso had 9 points, 10 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.
Series is tied at 1.
FATHER STRETCH MY HANDS Joel Embiid opts not to pass to Georges Niang.
Joel Embiid's Game 3 game-winner from inside the arena!— NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2022
Game 4: 76ERS/RAPTORS
Sat. 2:00pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/Cs13oVAZZs
CELTICS RALLY C’s make a huge comeback to take a 2-0 lead.
THE CELTICS TAKE GAME 2 ☘️— NBA TV (@NBATV) April 21, 2022
Clutch buckets by Brown (22 PTS) & Tatum (19 PTS & 10 AST) lead Boston to a 2-0 series lead over Brooklyn! pic.twitter.com/WeaJmLb8CI
OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN Villanova head man Jay Wright announces his retirement after the season, instead of us pretending he deserves a farewell tour.
April 21, 2022
DEEEEBOOOOOO 49ers star requested a trade, where could he land?
