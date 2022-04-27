 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: It’s a Cyclone State

The state is cardinal and gold baby.

By RyanHarrison

ROLL CLONES The Cy-Hawk series has been clinched, its a Cyclone state.

MEET DAY The Cyclones will be at the Drake relays in Des Moines.

Around the Country

DRAFT WEEK This is a kinda fun concept, read to see how the draft would look with Iowa High Schoolers.

GRIZZLIES PULL AHEAD Memphis took a 3-2 series lead last night.

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS The Eastern Conferences 1-seed Miami Heat have punched their ticket to round two.

BARKLEY AND DURANT GET INTO IT In response to Charles Barkley calling him a “bus rider,” Durant fired back on his Instagram.

