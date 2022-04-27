The Mid-Morning Dump: It’s a Cyclone State

ROLL CLONES The Cy-Hawk series has been clinched, its a Cyclone state.
It’s a Cyclone State! Iowa State clinches the @iowa_corn #CyHawk Series 14-11 with softball’s win over Iowa! #CyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/WiaRwkzWLr— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) April 26, 2022
MEET DAY The Cyclones will be at the Drake relays in Des Moines.
MEET DAY— Iowa State Track & XC (@CycloneTrackXC) April 27, 2022
♂️ Drake Relays
⌚ Decathlon: 11:30 AM
Des Moines, Iowa
️ Drake Stadium
❌
https://t.co/9xyPyg4ax2#CycloneSZN #RunJumpThrow4ISU pic.twitter.com/EAcvkXUxhX
DRAFT WEEK This is a kinda fun concept, read to see how the draft would look with Iowa High Schoolers.
So.— Matthew Bain (@MatthewBain_) April 27, 2022
It's NFL Draft week.
We thought: What would the draft look like in a world where only Iowa HS football players were eligible?
Welcome to that world.
Here is the @DMRegister's Mock NFL Draft, using only Iowa HS football players. Who was 1st pick? https://t.co/yyDuzNfaz5
GRIZZLIES PULL AHEAD Memphis took a 3-2 series lead last night.
MEMPHIS. MEMPHIS. MEMPHIS— ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2022
Grizzlies are one game away pic.twitter.com/gznskR5JaO
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS The Eastern Conferences 1-seed Miami Heat have punched their ticket to round two.
JUST HEATING UP ️— ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2022
Miami knocks Atlanta out of the playoffs to advance! pic.twitter.com/cZgkF134sB
BARKLEY AND DURANT GET INTO IT In response to Charles Barkley calling him a “bus rider,” Durant fired back on his Instagram.
Loading comments...