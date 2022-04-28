The Mid-Morning Dump: Draft Day

Iowa State Athletics

BIG SOFTBALL SCHOOL Iowa State broke their attendance record the other idea in their win over the team out east.

1️⃣4️⃣5️⃣0️⃣



Thank you Cyclone Nation for helping us set a new attendance record last night!



pic.twitter.com/UloRPxbEED — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) April 27, 2022

DOIN’ IT ALL 15 softball players were named to the Academic All-Big 12 teams, the most in the Big 12.

Congrats to our 15 student-athletes selected to the Academic All-Big 12 Team!



The most in the @Big12Conference



https://t.co/QVj9CGnRMM



pic.twitter.com/SzjE6fgksL — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) April 27, 2022

BEN JACOBSON IN SHAMBLES ISU snags long-time UNI assistant Erik Crawford officially.

DANCING The ISU women’s golf team has qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

' !



The will head to California for the Stanford Regional May 9-11.



️⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/Kp74w2sOd5 — Iowa State Women's Golf (@CycloneWGOLF) April 27, 2022

THE NIGHT CAP This week, we had George Conditt IV on the show to talk about his career at Iowa State.

The Night Cap - Episode 40 feat. @george_conditt presented by @EsTasBarGrill



- GC4’s journey to Iowa State

- What it meant to be a Cyclone

- His one on ones vs. @nateschuster10 https://t.co/5vWEpdxEyW — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) April 28, 2022 Around the Country

CUBS WIN! I’m not going to tell you any other scores from Chicago because this is my article and I don’t have to.

Willy leads off with an RBI double! pic.twitter.com/j0wAJ6Xec8 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 28, 2022

POVERTY ST. LOUIS CARDINALS Show some respect to America’s pastime.

Benches cleared in Mets-Cardinals after Yoan López threw up and in at Nolan Arenado.



The Mets had previously expressed concern with their players frequently getting hit by pitches. pic.twitter.com/IiODEjGajf — ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2022

DALLAS KEUCHEL: GOOD AT BASEBALL The Yankees cheated and still couldn’t touch the 2015 Cy Young winner.

Now that we know the 2015 Yankees definitely were cheating, check out how the Astros' Dallas Keuchel dominated them that season.https://t.co/KnwsQiXHhn — Chron (@chron) April 27, 2022

NIGHT NIGHT NUGGETS Steph and the Warriors complete the gentlemen’s sweep.

30 came up clutch in winning time.@PlayStation || Play Has No Limits pic.twitter.com/axgRnlSmMq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 28, 2022

WHO DOES ROCKY HAVE TO BEAT IN RUSSIA But seriously, Britney Griner might have light at the end of the tunnel for her to come home.