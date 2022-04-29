 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jaren Holmes Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State has added another guard

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
NCAA Tournament-St. Bonaventure at Louisiana State IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Jaren Holmes the St. Bonaventure transfer guard has committed to Iowa State. Holmes visited Iowa State earlier in the week.

Holmes is the 44th ranked transfer according to ESPN. Holmes can handle the ball and play off the ball. He averaged 14 points per game. He also can get to the rim and score while also helping in the rebound department. The addition should help fill the void left by Izaiah Brockington.

Iowa State still has some work to do to fill out the roster. Wright State transfer Grant Basile will be in Ames over the weekend for a visit as well. Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.

