Jaren Holmes Commits To Iowa State

Jaren Holmes the St. Bonaventure transfer guard has committed to Iowa State. Holmes visited Iowa State earlier in the week.

⚜️ Available Transfer ⚜️



Jaren Holmes

Versatile Wing

St. Bonaventure

**1 Year of Eligibility Remaining**



Holmes is the 44th ranked transfer according to ESPN. Holmes can handle the ball and play off the ball. He averaged 14 points per game. He also can get to the rim and score while also helping in the rebound department. The addition should help fill the void left by Izaiah Brockington.

Iowa State still has some work to do to fill out the roster. Wright State transfer Grant Basile will be in Ames over the weekend for a visit as well. Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.