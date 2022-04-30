Iowa State now has their second player drafted in 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This time it’s Charlie Kolar selected 128th overall by the Baltimore Ravens.

Kolar will pair with Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He will have the perfect opportunity to be TE #2 and get plenty of targets. The ravens deploy tight ends at a high rate and he will be a nice red zone weapon for the Ravens.

Stay tuned to WRNL as the draft rolls on.