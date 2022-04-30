Enyi Uwazurike Selected 116th Overall By The Denver Broncos

A second Cyclone if off the board! Enyi Uwazurike is headed to Denver! The Broncos selected the former Cyclone star 116th overall.

The Broncos are getting a very versatile defensive lineman that can play both inside and outside for them. Enyi rose up draft charts over the last two months with very impressive workouts. Great day for him and his family.

Stay tuned to to WRNL as the draft rolls on.