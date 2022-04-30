 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Enyi Uwazurike Selected 116th Overall By The Denver Broncos

The defensive lineman rose up draft charts the last few months

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
/ new
NCAA Football: Texas Christian at Iowa State Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

A second Cyclone if off the board! Enyi Uwazurike is headed to Denver! The Broncos selected the former Cyclone star 116th overall.

The Broncos are getting a very versatile defensive lineman that can play both inside and outside for them. Enyi rose up draft charts over the last two months with very impressive workouts. Great day for him and his family.

Stay tuned to to WRNL as the draft rolls on.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...