Brock Purdy Selected 262nd Overall By The San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy snuck his way into the 2022 NFL Draft. He was selected as the last pick of the draft by the San Francisco 49ers which is nicknamed “Mr. Irrelevant”.

With the final pick of the 2022 #NFLDraft, the @49ers

select Brock Purdy!

Purdy had multiple workouts leading up to the draft and he found himself close to home in California. Purdy will have to work his way to be on the roster and learn from one of the best offensive minds in football Kyle Shanahan.

