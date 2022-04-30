 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brock Purdy Selected 262nd Overall By The San Francisco 49ers

Purdy was the last pick of the draft

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brock Purdy snuck his way into the 2022 NFL Draft. He was selected as the last pick of the draft by the San Francisco 49ers which is nicknamed “Mr. Irrelevant”.

Purdy had multiple workouts leading up to the draft and he found himself close to home in California. Purdy will have to work his way to be on the roster and learn from one of the best offensive minds in football Kyle Shanahan.

Stay tuned to WRNL as more Cyclones sign as UDFA’s.

