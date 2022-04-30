 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chase Allen Signs As UDFA With The Chicago Bears

The Windy City just got some good culture

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
NCAA Football: Texas Christian at Iowa State Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

New Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles wants players who bring and set a culture? Well They are getting one now. Former Cyclone tight end Chase Allen will sign as a UDFA with the Chicago Bears.

Allen will have a chance to compete and make the roster with the Bears who have plenty of talent gaps right now. The Bears tight end room really only holds Cole Kmet who is the sure fire starter. If Allen can do what he did in Ames at the NFL level he will make a name in Chicago.

Stay tuned to WRNL as more Cyclones sign as UDFAs.

