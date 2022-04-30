Chase Allen Signs As UDFA With The Chicago Bears

New Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles wants players who bring and set a culture? Well They are getting one now. Former Cyclone tight end Chase Allen will sign as a UDFA with the Chicago Bears.

BREAKING: Iowa State star Tight End Chase Allen is headed to the Chicago Bears, a source tells @247Sports/ Cyclone Alert — Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) April 30, 2022

Allen will have a chance to compete and make the roster with the Bears who have plenty of talent gaps right now. The Bears tight end room really only holds Cole Kmet who is the sure fire starter. If Allen can do what he did in Ames at the NFL level he will make a name in Chicago.

Stay tuned to WRNL as more Cyclones sign as UDFAs.