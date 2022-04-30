Mike Rose Signs As UDFA With The Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Rose won’t have to change colors too drastically. The former Big 12 Defensive Player of the year is headed down I-35 to Kansas City.

ISU LB Mike Rose to Chiefs, source says — Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) April 30, 2022

Rose’s shoulder injury probably kept many teams from drafting him but we will never know for sure. What we do know is that Kansas City is getting a guy that can come in and work his tail off and compete for the Chiefs. Rose is the second Cyclone to sign as an UDFA.

