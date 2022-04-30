 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Rose Signs As UDFA With The Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Rose is headed 3 hours south

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
NCAA Football: Northern Iowa at Iowa State

Mike Rose won’t have to change colors too drastically. The former Big 12 Defensive Player of the year is headed down I-35 to Kansas City.

Rose’s shoulder injury probably kept many teams from drafting him but we will never know for sure. What we do know is that Kansas City is getting a guy that can come in and work his tail off and compete for the Chiefs. Rose is the second Cyclone to sign as an UDFA.

Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.

