Andrew Mevis Signs with Jacksonville Jaguars as UDFA

Threevis is headed to Duval.

By Levi Stevenson
NCAA Football: Cheez-It Bowl-Clemson at Iowa State Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former Iowa State kicking extraordinaire Andrew Mevis is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars on an undrafted free agent deal, per Randy Peterson of the Des Moines Register.

Mevis finished his only season in Ames 20-of-23 on field goals, including 2-for-2 on kicks of 50+ yards, and was perfect on PATs. Mevis was arguably the best kicker in the entire draft, and will presumably have a shot at taking the starting job since the Jaguars released longtime kicker Josh Lambo midway through the 2021 season.

