Jake Hummel Signs As UDFA With The Los Angeles Rams

Jake Hummel will be joining the defending World Champion Los Angeles Rams. He signed with the team as an UDFA this afternoon.

LB Jake Hummel (Iowa State) has agreed to terms with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, per source. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 30, 2022

The Rams have made a living off developing and retaining undrafted players. Without many draft picks in the 2022 draft, Hummel should have plenty of opportunity to compete for a roster spot. He will join former Cyclone teammate Landen Akers on the team.