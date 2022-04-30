 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jake Hummel Signs As UDFA With The Los Angeles Rams

Jake Hummel is joining the defending champs

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jake Hummel will be joining the defending World Champion Los Angeles Rams. He signed with the team as an UDFA this afternoon.

The Rams have made a living off developing and retaining undrafted players. Without many draft picks in the 2022 draft, Hummel should have plenty of opportunity to compete for a roster spot. He will join former Cyclone teammate Landen Akers on the team.

