Jeremiah Williams Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State has struck quickly in the transfer portal and snagged a commitment from Jeremiah Williams. A 6-5 guard who played at Temple last season.

Williams played in 22 games for the Owls this last season, making 21 starts. He averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest. Williams’ commitment gives Iowa State another guy that can run the point and make plays. Something they didn’t really have behind Tyrese Hunter this past season.

Temple transfer Jeremiah Williams has reportedly had a visit with Iowa State and TJ Otzelberger.



Williams averaged 9.5PPG, 4.3APG and 3.5RPG in 21-22.



Williams is also being heavily pursued by Illinois, DePaul, and Xavier amongst others.@jeremiah0002pic.twitter.com/9FAsQID6Dm — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 1, 2022

Other programs that have showed interest in Williams included Xavier, BYU, Illinois, DePaul, Cincinnati, SMU, Loyola Chicago, Clemson and Stanford.

Stay tuned to WRNL as the offseason moves on.