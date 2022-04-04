 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jeremiah Williams Commits To Iowa State

The Temple transfer is heading to Ames

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
NCAA Basketball: Temple at Memphis Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State has struck quickly in the transfer portal and snagged a commitment from Jeremiah Williams. A 6-5 guard who played at Temple last season.

Williams played in 22 games for the Owls this last season, making 21 starts. He averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest. Williams’ commitment gives Iowa State another guy that can run the point and make plays. Something they didn’t really have behind Tyrese Hunter this past season.

Other programs that have showed interest in Williams included Xavier, BYU, Illinois, DePaul, Cincinnati, SMU, Loyola Chicago, Clemson and Stanford.

Stay tuned to WRNL as the offseason moves on.

