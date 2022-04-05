The Mid-Morning Dump: Four Shining Moments?

Iowa State Athletics

DOGS One of my biggest questions after Otz’s first campaign was: Is defense the identity, or a short term fix? Looking at the new transfer’s shooting numbers, and defensive stats, we’re keeping it ugly in Ames.

FOUR SHINING MOMENTS Tyrese Hunter’s dagger was a no brainer, but two other players made the compilation, as well as a cheerleader. March belongs to the Cyclones.

ONE SHINING MOMENT pic.twitter.com/rztx56FCkZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 5, 2022

TENNIS SCHOOL Our women’s tennis team is doing the damn thing.

✔️ First-win in Lawrence.

✔️ Highest-Ranked Team We've Ever Defeated

✔️ First Back-To-Back Wins Against KU since 1981

✔️ School-Record Three Big 12 Road Wins#Cyclones | #10ToesDown pic.twitter.com/3ksa1nba3e — Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) April 3, 2022 Around the Country

JORDAN 96-97 Going backkkk to back. (Can’t wait for Texas Tech to win it next year, and Iowa State the year after that)

The Big 12 goes back-to-back. Best league in America. — Jared Stansbury (@JaredStansbury) April 5, 2022

TIGER Augusta belongs to the apex predator. Put all your money on Tiger and thank me later.

WAY TOO EARLY TOP 25 The Big 12 is loaded, a surprise pick at number one, and the Cyclones nowhere in sight... interesting.

THE MOCK For Cyclones that are casual NBA fans, one thing to keep an eye on, if the Pacers move up and try to get a potential star to pair with Tyrese.

BASEBALL A chilling reminder that the cursed time between the NBA finals and the first weekend of football looms ever closer.

THE PEOPLE’S CHAMP Mr. Cinderella is on the move, and I hope that man leaves a path of destruction wherever he goes. Godspeed Doug.

After becoming one of the faces of Saint Peter’s Cinderella run, Doug Edert has reportedly entered the transfer portal https://t.co/QlVu5amQdn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 5, 2022

SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK To celebrate those wretched Jayhawks, I thought I’d congratulate them with one of the worst throwback logos of all time. Kansas sported this monstrosity from 1912-1919. Behold, Chalky Long Legs.