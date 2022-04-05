Daniyal Robinson to become next head coach at Cleveland State

Iowa State men’s basketball assistant coach Daniyal Robinson has finally been given a long-overdue opportunity to be a head coach at the Division I level. Jon Rothstein announced on Twitter that he’ll be the new head man at Cleveland State after former coach Dennis Gates was recently hired at Mizzou.

Sources: Cleveland State will hire Iowa State's Daniyal Robinson as its next head basketball coach. Official announcement expected soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2022

Robinson spent a total of seven seasons at Iowa State under three different head coaches. He sat on the Hilton Coliseum bench under Gregg McDermott from 2008 to 2010, then returned to Ames in 2015 under Steve Prohm and stayed on staff through T.J. Otzelberger’s first season in Ames. He also had previous stints at Illinois State, Arkansas-Little Rock, Houston, and Loyola Chicago (under Porter Moser).

The Cyclones were consistently nationally-ranked with Robinson on the sideline, reaching as high as #4 in the AP Poll during his time in Ames.