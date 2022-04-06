 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aidan Bouman enters the transfer portal

The red-shirt sophomore is looking for a new home.

By Thomas_Turner

The former three-star, Aidan Bouman plans to leave the Cyclones for the portal. It was expected for him and true freshman Rocoo Becht to battle for the backup role behind Dekkers. This leaves five guys left in the QB room which includes Dekkers, Becht, Nate Glantz, Ashton Cook, and Blake Clark.

Bouman entered Ames in the 2020 recruiting class, the same class as Dekkers. He received interest from Minnesota and North Dakota State before committing to Iowa State.

The Minnesota native will enter the portal as a redshirt sophomore. He will have three seasons of eligibility left.

